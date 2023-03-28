Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Weeks from a reveal?

We know at this point we’re super-excited to get Virgin River season 5 on Netflix — so how much longer are we going to be forced to wait?

It does go without saying that we want more on the show’s future sooner rather than later, but it is still going to be a little while longer. However, we do think we’re getting to the end of the hiatus. We are getting to a point now where we can think about the next announcement as a matter of weeks as opposed to months away; we tend to think that we’re going to learn at some point in May so realistically, we’re going to get some more news in just a matter of six or seven weeks.

It’s funny that we have so much anticipation about this right now, mostly because it feels fairly obvious at this point just how far we are from the show coming back. Odds are, we’re going to have a chance to dive further into the world of Virgin River again in July. It is what we have seen with this show in the past, so we would we be so crazy to think that there’s going to be something different done now? We just have a hard time believing that’s the case.

All we do ask, at least at the moment, is that when a premiere date is announced, we get a few details to get us more excited about the future. Maybe that’s a teaser showing more of Mel and Jack’s future, or maybe it’s an official synopsis. As long as we get something, we do tend to think we’ll be satisfied by the end of it all. Let’s just hope that the story remains very much worth the wait … and also this incredibly long break.

