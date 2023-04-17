Only Murders in the Building season 3: Nathan Lane not appearing

There are a lot of things to be excited when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3. Unfortunately, here is one disappointment. Based on the information we have right now, it does not appear as though we will have a chance to see an appearance from Nathan Lane.

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, the acting icon indicated that due to his stage commitments, he will not be back this time around as “Deli King” Teddy Dimas. There is a certain irony to his absence, as well, given the fact that this season is set around the Broadway world and Lane is one of Broadway’s biggest stars.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Our hope is that even with Lane’s absence on the show this season, there is still a chance that James Caverly returns as his son Theo. The scenes with him and Mabel in particular last season were something special, so why not continue to build on the chemistry that is there?

In other news…

We also have confirmation that Amy Ryan will not be back (thanks to that same aforementioned article), but that is not that much of a surprise. After all, why would the show need to bring Jan back at this point? Charles has moved on, and we don’t think he is out to be altogether self-destructive at this particular moment in time.

Even though there is no Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date as of yet, it feels like a safe bet to say that the show will be back this summer. Go ahead and circle the month of August in pencil, and we will see what comes up after the fact.

Related – Want to know more about the central mystery of Only Murders in the Building, otherwise known as who killed Ben?

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see right now when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also come back for some other updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







