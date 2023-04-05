Only Murders in the Building season 3: Who killed Ben?

We know that there are a TON of questions to think about entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu, but what’s the biggest? Well, we tend to think it goes a little bit like the following: Who killed Ben? What transpired here?

We do 100% recognize that we are at a super-early point in the show’s run and because of that, there are not a lot of answers out there in regards to the future. Yet, we’re also going to do our best right now to discuss what we seemingly know so far…

First and foremost, Ben is a theater actor played by Paul Rudd, and someone who clearly has a tendency to rub people the wrong way. Charles was clearly not a fan of his, to the point that he leveled a pretty harsh warning in his direction at the end of the season 2 finale. This is not a side of Charles we often see, so we tend to think that means something. The same goes for the “stay away from her” comment.

So who is her? One theory is that it’s Lucy; or, it could be Mabel. It’s also possible that this is the new character played by Meryl Streep, who is also a theater performer. The anger in Charles’ voice would make you think that he’s a suspect, but that feels almost impossible.

Having it be Meryl’s character is, at least for the time being, a little bit more worthwhile. Just think about some of the possibilities here! You want an actress of her caliber to get some awesome material, right? Not only is the killer someone who wanted Ben to die, but also wanted to create quite a spectacle around it. Poisoning him is also a way to either provide an alibi or make it harder to pinpoint where everyone was at a given point in time. In some ways, this death is so public and yet, it’s also mysterious. This sets the stage for a lot of really fun stuff as we move forward.

Odds are, Ben’s killer is tied to the theater community in some way — it’s either that or this is a red herring. We also tend to think he’s connected to the Arconia; if he’s not, does the entire idea behind the show change?

