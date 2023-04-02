Only Murders in the Building season 3: New Meryl Streep video

At this point, it feels fair to assume that Only Murders in the Building season 3 is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Basically, you are taking an extremely popular show from last year and then adding more Paul Rudd plus Meryl Streep. Doesn’t this have to be awesome?

While we understand that the folks at Hulu are going to be hesitant to give out a lot of details on what lies ahead right away, we’re happy to get whatever behind-the-scenes peek that we can. That includes some of the latest featuring the aforementioned living legend Streep.

In a new post on Instagram thanks to star Selena Gomez, you can get a look behind the scenes at Streep alongside fellow newcomer to the series Wesley Taylor. It’s just a quirky little dance and while there isn’t a lot more substance to this, it is a reminder that everyone is clearly having a good time working on the show behind the scenes.

Who is Meryl playing?

There isn’t a ton of news out there about that just yet, but it does appear as though we’re going to see her as some sort of accomplished Broadway performer alongside Rudd, whose character died at the end of the season 2 finale.

Is it possible that this character is responsible for the murder? We don’t think you can rule that out, but we do tend to think that she’s going to be a suspect! The fact that Meryl is still on set at least suggests that her role is going to be fairly prominent — this is more than just a one or two-episode stint designed as a bit of stunt casting. We have seen some of that with this show here and there in the past.

What do want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 with Meryl Streep?

