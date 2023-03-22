Only Murders in the Building season 3: Mabel’s wedding dress…

The more we see photos of Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building season 3, the more we wonder the following: What’s with the wedding dress? Why in the world is Mabel wearing it?

Just in case you needed further confirmation that this look is for the Hulu series, the official account seemingly confirmed it on Twitter today. The photo suggests that Mabel is around the Arconia, but it doesn’t exactly give you a ton of context as to what is really going on here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

If we did have to present a particular theory for what’s going on, it is this: It is probably some sort of ploy. This show often does weird things for weird reasons, so it’s hard to think of this as a literal wedding. So much of the past two seasons were about the character’s love life, so we’d be a little surprised if they hit the same angle so hard in season 3. This could be an alternate universe or a dream sequence — but above all else, it’s going to be fun.

Based on the photos we’ve seen of both Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver), it also feels fair to say that they are involved in this ceremony, as well, whether it be real or imaginary.

Don’t forget the case!

Regardless of whatever is going on here, remember that the third season revolves mostly around what happened to Ben (Paul Rudd), a stage performer who died at the end of the season 2 finale. We anticipate him being around in flashbacks this season, and he will be joined by Meryl Streep, who is also playing a Broadway actress.

Related – When are you going to be seeing the third season of Only Murders in the Building premiere?

What do you think is going on with Mabel’s wedding dress on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates down the road. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







