The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale): Setting up Ahsoka?

We are just a couple of days now away from The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8, so why not have the Ahsoka conversation now?

As so many of you already know at this point, later this year the folks at Disney+ are going to be giving us a live-action Ahsoka series for the first time starring Rosario Dawson. Meanwhile, there is already a clear connection that is present between this character and Din Djaron. She previously appeared in an episode of The Mandalorian, and it does seem already like there may be a live-action movie in the works that allows these two characters to spend time together.

When you do consider all of this for a moment, all of a sudden it becomes that much easier to assume that there is going to be some sort of setup for Ahsoka following the upcoming The Mandalorian season 3 finale? Isn’t this something that Disney+ would want to do in order to set the stage for the new show?

Well, in theory the answer here is a confident “yes,” but the truth is actually a little bit more complicated. One of the things that we know is that executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni want these two shows to somewhat stand on their own. While there may be a reference or two to the upcoming series during The Mandalorian, don’t assume in the slightest that the bulk of the finale is going to revolve around launching a new show at all. As a matter of fact, it feels like this is something that the powers-that-be are going to avoid.

Truthfully, Mando’s story already has enough going on right now given where he is at the hands of Moff Gideon. Meanwhile, it would be short-changing the Ahsoka Tano character if there was a line or two shoehorned in here just for the sake of getting people to talk more about the show.

For now, be pleasantly surprised if there is an Easter egg or two on Wednesday. Otherwise, we are probably going to be stuck waiting for a good while to see what the writers cook up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

