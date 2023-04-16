The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale) teaser raises stakes

As you prepare for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 on Disney+ in a matter of days, be sure to buckle up for some big stuff. This is the epic finale! We’ve seen the producers deliver some jaw-dropping moments in these episodes in the past. Heck, they even used one to launch an entirely ne show in The Book of Boba Fett.

So is it a foregone conclusion that we’ll have a jaw-dropper now? We tend to think so, especially when you consider where things stand. Moff Gideon has Din Djarin, we’ve just witnessed a tragic death, and it remains to be seen how much Bo-Katan and the other Mandalorians are going to be able to help. We tend to think that we’re going to be looking at a group effort to escape this attack, but also re-take Mandalore at the same exact time.

Even though season 3 has been somewhat polarizing, we recognize that Disney+ wants to make it as epic of a television event as possible. With that, we’re happy to at least have a new teaser hyping it up!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new preview setting the stage for this final episode. Unfortunately, there is not all that much in the way of footage here for what lies ahead, but what they show is somewhat a reminder of what this is going to be all about: The battle against Gideon and some of his forces.

By all accounts that we are seeing, this should prove to be the most action-packed installment we’ve seen yet. Now with that being said, we do hope that there is at least some big opportunities for Mando to be truly heroic — it’s nice to mix things up here and there where he isn’t always the one saving the day, but it’s been inverted a little too much this season.

What do you think we are going to see on The Mandalorian season 3 finale overall?

