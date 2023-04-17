Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: Perdita Weeks shares a part 2 tease

We know that Magnum PI season 5 is nearing its halfway point on NBC, but there is a lot of other good stuff slated to come after the fact. So what can we say about some of that?

Well, just like you would imagine, there are going to be a lot of significant ups and downs ahead and we would say to be prepared for that. Of course, episode 10 is going to feature a violent showdown at Robin’s Nest, but there is some drama on the other side! We recognize that a lot of it will be a great unknown for a little while, but there are a number of fun things to wonder over at present.

For a little bit more all about what you can expect moving forward, here is some of what Perdita Weeks had to say to TV Guide:

We’re gonna see a really interesting story arc for T.C. For Higgins, there will be an emotional leap that I think will be fun for the fans. We go a little into Higgins’ psyche. We meet a new adversary. And at one point, Higgins goes in a helicopter after some bad guys, which is pretty cool.

We recognize that there is no guarantee for more Magnum PI after the second half of season 5 but, at least for the time being, we remain optimistic. What we do really like about this season is that there’s been a constant sense of evolution and propulsion to it. While there have been still some individual cases and funny banter, it’s felt for a long time like we’re also building towards something so much more and in the end, we are rather excited to learn 1) what happens after the Captain Greene saga and 2) if there are more great Magnum / Higgins romantic moments ahead.

