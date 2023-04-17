Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Saving TC and Rick!

As you prepare to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 on NBC next week, you should be well-aware of how high the stakes are. The network is billing this as the spring finale and over the course of this hour, everything is hitting the fan.

So what can we say based on the promo that aired last night? Well, for starters, Shammy will clue in the rest of the team that TC is in danger, and they collectively are going to do everything that they can in order to ensure that they can to ensure he is okay after the violent attack.

Unfortunately, not everyone else is going to be out of the woods, as Rick will also find his life on the line before “Charlie Foxtrot” wraps up.

So is this going to be the most action-packed episode of the show we’ve ever seen? We are somewhat hesitant to speak in superlatives, mostly because we’re well-aware of how dangerous that can be. However, we are very-much aware of the stakes here, and also that we’ve been building towards a lot of this with the Captain Green story all season. Because of the way that Magnum PI was structured with these ten-episode batches, it has allowed the writers to do more concise arcs packed with reveals along the way.

Basically, we’ve never had a lot of time to forget about Captain Greene. It’s always been there, which in some ways makes this showdown feel all the more inevitable than it would otherwise be.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

There’s nothing in the promo that suggests that but given what we know about how this show is produced, we’d be shocked if there is not some sort of tease that keeps you eagerly awaiting what lies ahead on the other side of a hiatus.

