The Blacklist season 10 episode 8: Did Herbie join the Task Force?

Following tonight’s The Blacklist season 10 episode 8, does the Task Force have a surprising addition to the team in Herbie?

Well, many weeks ago, we heard that Alex Brightman was going to have a significant presence on the show this season. However, we had assumed that this meant the character was just going to be working alongside Reddington in a larger role. That may not be the case in the way in which we thought.

So what are we looking at here instead? Well, let’s just say that Reddington has recommended Herbie for the Task Force and now, he will go through all of the proper vetting in order to see if he is a proper fit.

Do we think that Herbie is great at his job? He has some qualifications, and it is clear the team could use some forensics help. He’s not an exact replacement for Aram, but they have been missing a lot of tech know-how ever since that character left the team.

The official hire hasn’t quite happened yet but for now, it does feel fair to assume that it is going to. We would say to prepare for that over the course of the next couple of episodes.

The other big mystery

What sort of plan does Reddington have at the moment when it comes to Wujing? He told Cooper at the end of the episode that whatever he is trying to do is something that he will be sorting out within the next 72 hours, and we’re hoping that there’s a chance to get a little bit more insight on that in “The Troll Farmer, Part 3.” After all, the story is beginning to move forward in an exciting way!

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 10 episode 8 on NBC tonight?

