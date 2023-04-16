The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Troll Farmer, Part 3

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 on NBC next week, we should say this: “The Troll Farmer, Part 3” has a specific plan. This is clearly not going to send the story careening off in some totally new direction. Instead, the plan from the jump is to try and pay off everything that we saw this time around with Bo Chang’s return.

Is the character going to die, or get arrested again? We will have to wait and see how it plays out but really, the meat of the story goes beyond this character. Instead, it’s a little more about what’s going to be happening with Reddington and he tries to protect himself … and also keep going some of his secret plans.

Below, you can check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

04/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : The Task Force races against the clock to recover a valuable asset stolen from the US government. Red hatches a plan to help track down the perpetrators. TV-14

We do tend to think that as the show moves forward into the final season, we’ll get a few answers on what is really happening with Reddington. Take, for example, what he is building in secret, how he imagines this saga with Wujing ending, or who he really is. How much more of his identity are we going to learn about? It goes without saying, but we’re 1000% excited to get some answers … though we recognize that it’s far from guaranteed.

Heck, at this point it is not even guaranteed that we’re going to be seeing the second part of this season anytime soon. There’s a chance that we could be waiting a long time to see some of the final episodes.

What do you most want to see entering The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 on NBC next week?

