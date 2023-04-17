House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Any time jump ahead?

As so many of us now are aware, House of the Dragon season 2 production is officially underway! There’s a lot to be excited about; however, it does still seem like we are a long ways away from seeing the show back on the air.

Now, with the show coming back comes a number of big questions, including just how big of a time jump we’re going to see. Given the beginning of the war between the Green Council and Rhaenyra, we tend to think that things are going to get chaotic right away … and we also don’t want to jump ahead of any major events.

Luckily, it does seem as though the writers are accurately aware of some of this. Speaking (per Deadline) at a Contenders event, here is some of what showrunner Ryan Condal had to say on the subject:

“I’m excited to pick up where we left off … Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We’ve always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I’m really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things.”

Viserys was a pretty steady leader — honestly, he was about as good of a king as you are going to find within the world of Westeros. This just isn’t the world where you can try to lead without a lot of brutality, and we have seen that time and time again.

Based on Condal’s quote, he could be talking about picking thematically where he left off more so than the story … but we think it could work for both. The Dance of Dragons is such an important event, and we don’t think the show is going to gloss over much.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

