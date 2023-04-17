Succession season 4 episode 5 promo: The Roys & Lukas Matsson

As you get yourself prepared to see Succession season 4 episode 5 on HBO next week, Lukas Matsson is going to take center stage. After all, we are moving into the next phase of the battle.

So far this season, Alexander Skarsgard’s character has played a fairly small role in the action, but that is because the story has been preoccupied with a lot of other things. Take, for example, the impending purchase from GoJo, or whatever he wants to do with Waystar Royco. Things are going to get complicated.

As we move into the next new episode, we’re going to see what happens when some of the Waystar crew heads over to Norway. This is more of Matsson’s own backyard, so he is going to take center stage with some of the moves that he is going to make.

Yet, with all of this being said, we don’t think that any major deal is going to come to fruition over the course of a single episode. It’s hard for that to be the case! Instead, we tend to think that there is going to be some more drama, chaos, and positioning from everyone all over the map.

Is Kendall taking center stage?

At the moment, we have to assume that this is something that he wants. The moment that he found out that Logan wanted him to be in charge (at least at one point), he found himself more empowered than he’s been in quite some time.

However, here is the big problem here: Kendall is notoriously unstable. We’re talking here about someone with a lot of demons and also delusions of grandeur. He’s far more delusional than his siblings, even if he has a certain degree of experience.

Is there anything that you are excited to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 5 on HBO?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

