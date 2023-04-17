Why did Brian Cox leave Succession, role of Logan Roy?

Why did Brian Cox leave Succession and the role of Logan Roy — beyond, of course, all of the obvious reasons that are present?

For those of you who watched last week’s episode, then you know already the technical status of one Logan Roy: The character is dead. He kicked the bucket while in the sky last week and now, the story moves forward without him. The central mystery with the show now is whether or not his children can actually find any power in Waystar Royco. Things are going to be completely chaotic, which shouldn’t come as all that much of a shock.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

So was there any controversy at all behind Cox’s exit? Was this one of those situations where he asked to be written out of the show? Hardly. While Brian is as accomplished an actor as you’re going to find, he did not want to leave the final season early. This was a decision made exclusively by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, who felt like it was important to accelerate the story at a specific period of time. The entire show is about finding a replacement for Logan, and it was hard to do that while Logan is still alive.

What has been interesting the past week or so is hearing Cox speak a little bit further about the aftermath of his character’s death. Take, for starters, him showing up to filming for the funeral as a means of trying to throw people off. He kept the secret for months, even if it was incredibly hard to do.

Of course, we do also tend to think that we’ll see the actor do some other stuff moving forward. He could go back to the stage, do more movies, or even take on another show. Time will tell.

Related – Who are some of the top contenders for Waystar Royco as we move forward?

Are you going to miss Brian Cox as a part of Succession moving forward?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







