Succession season 4 episode 4: The Waystar Royco contenders

As we get ourselves prepared for Succession season 4 episode 4 on HBO, why not dive further into Waystar Royco for a moment? To be specific, who could end up being in charge when the dust finally settles here?

When you think about Succession in its totality, you can argue that there is no perfect replacement for Logan across the board. There are some good candidates occasionally, but they eventually show some of their flaws. Throughout the rest of the series we’ll be spotlighting some people to rule the roost at the company so for now, why not share who is standing head and shoulders above the rest? (Of course, all of this could change and you should prepare accordingly for that.)

Kendall – He has been the “obvious” contender from the start of the series but ironically, you can argue that this makes him a little less obvious. While he has some qualifications, his aloofness and lack of self-awareness are huge detriments. Also, massive skeletons in the closet.

Shiv – She was the Roy sibling to address the press, but she also way away from the company altogether earlier on in the series. She’s also constantly disrespected by people around her.

Roman – Is he better suited to be #2 than a leader? He’s got great ideas, but public speaking and leadership are not his fortes. He’d be the most intriguing Roy sibling to get the job.

Tom – You know he’s going to argue that he was Logan’s hand-picked choice … but that could be spun into the only one who didn’t screw him over. (You can throw Greg in with Tom — if Greg’s running things in the end, it’s a disaster.)

Gerri – You do have to remember for a moment here that she was basically fired before Logan died, and that could be held against her. However, she has legitimate experience! She’s incredibly smart.

Matsson – Sure, this would be deeply unsatisfying, but there is a reason why Alexander Skarsgard’s character is in the mix: If GoJo does purchase Waystar, he is the boss by default. There’s no getting around it.

At the moment, who do you think is the best contender to lead Waystar Royco as we approach Succession season 4 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

