Succession season 4 episode 4: A Kendall, Hugo plan?

As we look at Succession season 4 episode 4 in its totality, one thing is pretty clear — Kendall Roy is making moves. The same goes for Hugo? Well, kind of. Things are complicated, much as they almost always are within the world of the show.

Let’s start off here with Hugo, whose daughter apparently sold a good bit of company stock before the news of Logan’s death went public. As it turns out, there is a chance that this could be a pretty gigantic legal mess for him. Of course, it is pretty clear that Kendall has a number of skeletons in his own right. We’ve seen plenty of evidence of that over the years, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Make no mistake: We do very much miss Logan on the show one week after his exit. However, the rest of the characters did a good job of pushing the story forward. The same goes for creator Jesse Armstrong. It seems like right now Kendall and Roman are going to step up and try to lead the way … but we’re not sure that things are going to stay that way forever. Nothing, at least at the moment, seems to be 100% settled.

Of course, what Kendall is now doing with Hugo is an incredibly risky gambit. He wants to quietly start a campaign bashing his father, making it appear as though his kids were pulling the strings the whole take. It makes him look more effective, but one of the problems here is that it’s all bluster for Kendall. That’s so much of his problem — his presentation is always so different from reality. Roman is actually a more capable leader in some aspects … except for the part when it comes to actually leading. That’s where things get messy.

Related – Who are some of the best contenders for Waystar Royco as we move forward?

What do you think is going to happen as we move past Succession season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







