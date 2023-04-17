Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself eager to learn more about that or the long-term future of the show, we have answers on both of these fronts!

So where do we begin right now? Well, the natural starting-off point is of course sharing the bad news: The Sean Murray crime drama is off the air tonight. Not only that, but the same goes for the following week. This is the last extended hiatus of the season and when we get a chance to see it back on May 1, there could be some great stuff from there on out. Think of course character revelations, big cases, and a finale that will potentially leave you breathless.

For the time being, though, we don’t want to get TOO far ahead of ourselves. With that in mind, why not just focus on “In the Spotlight”? That is the title for season 20 episode 19, and you can get a little more insight all about it courtesy of the synopsis:

“In the Spotlight” – Agent Knight goes viral for saving a mother and child from a potentially fatal car accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

We certainly think that on paper, this has a chance to be a really fun hour of television. After all, it is going to dramatically push Knight out of her comfort zone! Nobody gets into the job of being an NCIS agent in order to become some overnight celebrity, so how does she handle that? It’s going to be a potentially fun storyline, but of course we think there’s more going on case-wise than this necessarily indicates. Unfortunately, we probably won’t get more in the way of video footage until we get around to April 24.

Related – Can you expect a big finale cliffhanger before too long?

What are you most hoping to see on NCIS season 20 episode 19 when the show returns?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other big-time updates you can expect to see down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







