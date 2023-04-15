NCIS season 20 finale: An early cliffhanger question

As so many of you know at this point the NCIS season 20 finale is coming to CBS next month and of course, there’s a lot to prepare for! With that being said, there are also a handful of questions, and that includes the chances that we’re going to get some sort of big-time cliffhanger before the end of it.

Given that we are still several episodes away from the finale airing, we are at a point where it can be rather hard to predict what the exact stories are going to be. Nonetheless, is there still something that we can say about who could be at the center of said cliffhanger? We think so, and it has a lot to do with what is going on with Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres.

If you remember, not that long ago the actor posted some images on his official Instagram that strongly indicated that we are going to be seeing Torres wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. Why? Let’s just say that the reasoning behind this is unfortunately still unclear. It is possible that this character is going to be undercover or who knows? Maybe he is false accused of some sort of crime that he did not commit. Personally, we have a hard time thinking that Nick actually did something that merits an arrest; that’s not his character, and that’s also a really depressing way to end a season.

Now, a cliffhanger we could easily anticipate is one where Nick gets hurt behind bars — or, he ends up finding out something that alters the whole course of the series. It’s also possible that another life is put in jeopardy because of what he’s doing.

If there is one thing we could say not with some measure of confidence, it’s simply that the network is going to keep you wanting more. We do think a good cliffhanger is coming, and it’s mostly a measure of what it will be.

Related – Get some more news on NCIS, including a few more details on what lies ahead

What sort of cliffhanger are you expecting as we prepare for the NCIS season 20 finale?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







