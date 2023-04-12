NCIS season 20 episode 19: The Knight, Palmer story ahead

As we prepare ourselves for NCIS season 20 episode 19 in the weeks ahead, what sort of character-specific storylines can we expect? Well, let’s just say there is some fun stuff coming for all fans of Knight in Shining Palmer.

First and foremost, go ahead and note that Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight have been together for a little while now, and that has them in a really fun place in their relationship. They’ve grown used to each other’s routines and we certainly think at this point that they are treating this like a pretty serious relationship. That means more milestones and big moments ahead, even if they are taking it slow due to the death of Breena and also Jimmy having a daughter to think about.

Both of these characters have been there for each other in some interesting ways, and another chance to do that will come on the next episode titled “In the Spotlight.” In this, Knight ends up becoming a viral-video star after a daring rescue, and she will have to cope with a little bit of instant fame as a result.

Is this something that will be long-lasting for her? Most likely not, and we say that largely because being a viral superstar is very much fleeting — you get a ton of headlines and then a lot of people start to move on to the next. However, we don’t tend to think that Katrina Law’s character will be accustomed to this attention. If you want to be a superstar, you don’t become an NCIS agent. She may need Jimmy to ground her and also help her take on a lot of this pressure.

Oh, and we suppose that some of the stress could carry over to other parts of the job. What happens, after all, if new-found fans start following her to crime scenes? We hope that Knight is prepared for this, and that Palmer is ready to support her.

What are you hoping to see from Knight and Palmer moving into NCIS season 20 episode 19?

Be sure to let us know in the comments!

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

