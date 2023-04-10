NCIS season 20 episode 19 return date: Knight ‘In the Spotlight’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want to get the NCIS season 20 episode 19 return date — or, more details?

First and foremost, let’s start by noting that, unfortunately, there is once again no new episode next week. The same goes for the week after. The plan, at least for the time being, is that the show is going to be coming back on Monday, May 1. Why the long wait? The simplest answer is that the network wants to get us to the May sweeps. Once that happens, we tend to think that we’re going to get new stories the rest of the way until the finale. (If only there were more details about that out there — we know that Torres is going to be heading off to Prison!)

To get some more updates about NCIS season 20 episode 19 in particular, check out the synopsis below:

“In the Spotlight” – Agent Knight goes viral for saving a mother and child from a potentially fatal car accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

This is a story that we’ve heard a little bit about already and it sounds like a fun premise — Knight becomes a viral superstar! Of course, we also tend to think that this is the last thing she ever wants. People do not become NCIS agents because it is flashy or it pays some huge amount of money; they have another reason in mind. They want to help people.

Sure, it is 100% true that Knight did that; however, we’re not sure that she ever anticipated everything else that came along with it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

