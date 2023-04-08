NCIS season 20: Wilmer Valderrama wraps filming!

For at least one major cast member on NCIS season 20, it is clear we’ve reached the end of the road — at least for the time being.

In a new post on Instagram, Wilmer Valderrama officially confirmed that he is done shooting for the spring as Nick Torres — we mentioned earlier that the character is going to be heading into prison for the finale. We assume that this is going to be some sort of undercover role, but who knows if that will truly be the case?

Now, the most important thing to note is that Wilmer being done doesn’t mean that every other cast member currently is, but we should be getting there at some point in the reasonably near future. The finale for this season is coming next month, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there is some sort of shocking cliffhanger to go along with the epic story that we see from start to finish.

Now, let’s go ahead and talk about another important subject: Wilmer’s oh-so-busy next several months. We know that he has another project in the works in Zorro, which recently hired a showrunner. We are curious already as to whether or not this would cause any conflicts with NCIS season 10, but we imagine that this is something we’ll get a little bit more info on when we get around to late in the season.

When will we get some more official details on the season 20 finale?

We’d love that over the next couple of weeks but realistically, we expect it to come by the end of the month. That feels reasonable when you consider the typical timeline with how CBS promotes their episodes.

Also, if this finale feels anywhere near as big as Wilmer is promoting it online, we tend to think that they are going to pull out all the stops.

What do you think is going to be happening with Torres over the course of the NCIS season 20 finale?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

