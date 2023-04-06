NCIS season 20 episode 18: ‘Head Games’ sneak peeks!

Monday night on CBS you will have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 18 arrive after some time off the air — so what can you expect?

First and foremost, we should note that the title for this hour is “Head Games,” and that is tied very much into what the central story is at the heart of the episode. A Navy lieutenant is being accused of trying to murder her husband, but here’s the real twist: She has no memory of trying to do that very thing. Based on what we’ve seen so far of the episode, she is seemingly genuine in saying this. How could she have done something like this and unable to recall it? There are certainly some theories, whether it be post-traumatic stress, a psychiatric disorder, or someone, of course, trying to frame her for the crime?

At the end of the day, isn’t this what the NCIS team is for? It feels easy to suggest that they will do everything within their power to get to the bottom of this, even if it is a particularly difficult thing for them to do.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the sneak peeks that are built almost entirely around Parker, McGee, and the rest of the team trying to understand what fully happens. That includes an extended interview with the suspect. We continue to think that they will do whatever they can in order to piece together and get answers, but the reality remains that this case is complicated. It’s not so easy as to just answering a few questions and case closed.

As for what else is coming this week…

It is not in the sneak peeks, but be prepared to see a side storyline revolving around Kasie Hines and some potentially troubling medical news she receives. Fingers crossed that she is okay — hasn’t she gone through enough already?

Related – Check out some other updates all about NCIS and what is coming up down the road

What do you think is going to happen moving into NCIS season 20 episode 18 on CBS Monday night?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







