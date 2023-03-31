NCIS season 20 episode 18: When to expect first promo

For everyone out there currently excited to see NCIS season 20 episode 18 on CBS, know that it’s coming before too long! We wish that it was only a matter of days away but unfortunately, we know already that this is not the case.

So what are we looking at instead? A situation where this next installment, titled ‘Head Games,” is currently slated to air come Monday, April 10. We know there’s some pretty interesting stuff that will be coming, and it should prove worth the wait. After all, over the course of this hour we’re going to see a situation where there is a new action-packed case and beyond that, a story more personal for Kasie Hines. She will be in a situation here where she deals with a medical scare.

What is that? Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of info out there about it just yet, and nor is there a promo. Could that change soon? We certainly hope so! However, there’s another variable in here that you have to consider right now. What is it? Well, it’s rather simple: The fact of the matter is that most episodes are hyped up before either the previous new one or a repeat and as of right now, there is college basketball scheduled for Monday night. That means that we aren’t going to have a chance to see anything else on the show then, and we know there won’t be an obvious opportunity to air a promo elsewhere.

With that in mind, our advice is simple: Be patient. At some point, we’ll have a chance to get a better preview for what lies ahead … we may just have to be patient for a little while.

How many episodes are left?

Luckily, still a handful! We’re looking forward to diving more into some of what’s ahead here across the board, especially since we tend to think big cases are coming closer to the finale.

Who knows? We could see the return of that Senator storyline…

When do you think we are going to see the first NCIS season 20 episode 18 promo?

