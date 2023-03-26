NCIS season 20 finale: What would bring Mark Harmon back?

As so many of you know at this point, the NCIS season 20 finale is currently set to arrive on CBS in May, and we are expecting big stuff! Since we know there is a season 21 coming and the writers have been aware of this for a while, that does open the door for at least a big-time cliffhanger.

Could said cliffhanger actually mean an appearance from Mark Harmon as Gibbs? That is absolutely a fun thing to wonder about for now.

So where does a lot of this conversation begin at this point? Well, let’s point in the direction of the writers, as we know there has been a willingness to see Gibbs again. Harmon remains an executive producer on the show; we know that he does visit the set here and there and because of that, the door certain remains open. You just have to make sure that the reasoning to do it is right.

We do know that NCIS is already in the process of setting up some sort of long-term storyline, one that involves past cases, Russian sleeper-cell agents, and potentially a government official. Is this the sort of high-impact case that you could use Gibbs’ help on? We tend to think that the answer here is yet, but we’re not sure that this alone is the reason that you bring the character back.

Instead, we tend to think the best way to have the character return at this point is tied to something a little more out of the blue. Since Jethro left the team and stayed in Alaska under his own terms, we do tend to think that a potential return should be under a similar criteria. He should personally want to come back and need the team’s help with something; it is possible that he discovers something in Alaska that he requires their help on. Or, he may decide to come back to DC full-time, but stay removed from NCIS.

If nothing else, we do tend to think that the writers are going to be thinking a lot about these situations, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

