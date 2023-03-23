NCIS season 20 episode 18 spoilers: What’s wrong with Kasie?

In case you are wondering, you will be waiting until Monday, April 10 in order to see NCIS season 20 episode 18. Will the wait be worthwhile? We tend to think so, mostly because we’ve got in “Head Games” both a fascinating cast and then also a memorable subplot for some of the supporting characters. At the end of the day, could we really want anything more?

We don’t want to beat around the bush all that much; instead, let’s just start off by sharing the NCIS season 20 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Head Games” – The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack. Also, Kasie navigates a potential medical scare, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

First and foremost, let’s rejoice that we’re getting a big Kasie storyline since it’s been a little while since we’ve had one. However, can we get a storyline for her that doesn’t make her fearful for her life? This is someone who has survived multiple near-death situations in the past few years already, and we’re still somewhat-bummed that the show didn’t do more with her romantic life when they had the opportunity.

Ultimately, we don’t want to read too much into this medical scare until we figure out what it is, but we tend to think the entire team will have her back no matter what. This is as tight-knit and supportive of a team as there is on TV these days, and it feels already like Jessica Knight has become her best friend since joining the team. We don’t always get a ton of great female friendships on crime TV, so this is an opportunity to present that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

