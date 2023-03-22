NCIS season 20: How many episodes are left?

We know that NCIS season 20 episode 18 is going to be the next episode to arrive on CBS but for this article, why not look beyond that? Just how many more episodes are there to look forward to the rest of the way?

Well, we know that once upon a time, there was an era with this show where we were getting 24 episodes a given year, but that seems to have long passed. That changed first and foremost thanks to the global health crisis, but even now it doesn’t look like we’re getting back to that mark. Maybe that be for the best, all things considered — that is a TON of episodes to produce and as you would imagine, it’s the sort of thing that would exhaust everyone involved.

Here is the good news: We are still getting what looks to be a pretty generous amount of episodes. While it has not necessarily been confirmed as of yet, The Futon Critic suggests that there are going to be 22 episodes in this season overall. When you look at the confirmed repeats coming up, the schedule seems to work out well for that. This would also match NCIS: Hawaii this season, which also makes a good bit of sense given that the two shows follow each other up.

While the majority of the flagship show this season has been pretty procedural, we do tend to think that we’re going to see a few more serialized elements by the time we get around to the end of the road here. That tends to be the way that this show goes the vast majority of the time, so why would this season be any different.

Friendly reminder

There is a season 21 coming down the road! You don’t have to worry about that … just all of the events that are going to be coming leading up to that big moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

