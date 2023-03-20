NCIS season 20 episode 18 return date: ‘Head Games’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to know the NCIS season 20 episode 18 return date? Should you be anticipating a long wait? As you would anticipate, there are a few different things that are well-worth getting further into here.

The first order of business here, though, is to fill our role of being the bearer of bad news. After all, there is no new episode set for CBS next week, and it appears as though the same could be said for the week after. At the moment, the plan here is for the next new episode, titled “Head Games,” to be here when we get around to Monday, April 10 according to the Futon Critic — and absolutely that is a really long wait. It is far enough in the future that at least for now, there isn’t a whole lot else out there about the episode as of yet.

So what can you expect to see here over the course of the hour? There are a number of different things for sure, but we tend to think that at this point in the season, NCIS is probably going to stay fairly true to form. That means that we’re more than likely going to get some sort of high-octane case that then gets paired with a little more of a personal sideplot for one of these characters.

We do know that there is a long-term storyline that has been embedded already this season with the Senator and some of the supposed Russian sleeper agents that were embedded in their campaign … and we do tend to think that this is something that will be paid off eventually. Unfortunately, at this point it is also clear that this is not something that the writers have any real reason to pay off right away. This could be saved for the finale — heck, a part of it could even be a story for season 21!

(Just reminder — the show is coming back for a season 21. That is one less thing to worry about right now.)

