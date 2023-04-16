The Last of Us season 2: Show EP shares more season 3 hopes

We recognize that The Last of Us season 2 is coming to HBO down the road — even if we’re going to be waiting a good while.

Is there any confirmed return date for the next batch of episodes? Hardly, but the plan seems to be to start work on them later this year. If we can get the show back in early 2025, we’ll consider that a win in this era where it takes a LONG time to make quality TV.

So what about season 3? We’ve heard the show’s producers say before that they are hoping for this, and they aren’t planning to have season 2 encompass all of The Last of Us: Part II. (Our personal theory is that they’ll want to stretch out some of the early period of that game, mostly to ensure they can have a certain character around for a longer period of time.)

Speaking this weekend (per Deadline) while at a Contenders panel, executive producer Craig Mazin reiterated the desire to extend the show for a little while:

“Our plan is to do it not just for one more season … We should be around for a while.”

Based solely on this quote alone, we tend to think that the series could be around until late 2026 or 2027, at the earliest. It is absolutely weird to be thinking four years ahead at this point, but that’s the TV business these days. HBO is certainly going to want more, as season 1 proved to be an enormous hit that even toppled House of the Dragon in some metrics.

For the record, we anticipate a good bit more press around the show in the next few weeks as both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are award-show contenders.

(Photo: HBO.)

