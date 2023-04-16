Your Honor season 3: Will it be renewed without Bryan Cranston?

Is there a chance that a Your Honor season 3 happens at Showtime without Bryan Cranston on board as the star? It is a strange thing to consider.

With that being said, it may be one of the only ways that the show comes back! Speaking (per Deadline) at a recent Contenders panel for the series, Cranston confirmed that there is a chance that the series could return; however, there may not be a path for it based on how season 2 ended:

“There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison.”

Can you argue that the writers should find a way to get Michael out from behind bars? Sure, but this literally just happened in season 2. There is a real risk that they would just be repeating themselves, and we’re not sure if Cranston, at this point in his career, is interested in doing that. The best-case scenario may be that he has a small role in an episode or two while the world outside of him continues to evolve.

Of course, another question in here simply because whether or not Showtime would be as interested in another season without Bryan as a part of it, given that he is the biggest star and a primary selling point. If we get more of the show, there may just be a push to find someone else to help draw in viewers along the way.

Do you want to see a Your Honor season 3 on Showtime without Bryan Cranston?

