Your Honor season 3 premiere date, renewal status at Showtime

Now that we are on the other side of the finale, this feels like the perfect time to discuss a Your Honor season 3 at Showtime. Is it renewed, and beyond that, when could it conceivably premiere?

If you have not seen any of the other stories that we’ve written on this subject as of late, let’s start off with the following: There is no official renewal at present. Of course, we’d still love for some news to come out, but how can we say we’re confident in anything? In most cases like this, the network is the one with the power — we’re just not altogether sure that is the case here. Instead, we are looking a little bit more at star and executive producer Bryan Cranston, plus also the behind-the-scenes creative team.

With Michael going back to prison at the end of the season 2 finale, you can argue that the story has come full-circle at this point and does not need to return — however, at the same time you can always imagine someone coming up with another idea. It could be months, however, before something more is announced here, and we should advice you right now to be patient. We don’t foresee this being a subject that anyone is going to be hurrying over the next little while.

Now if there is a Your Honor season 3 renewal, when could it premiere? The absolute earliest we would imagine it is mid-to-late 2024, but that would be based on a decision being made over the next few months. A lot would likely be predicated on Cranston’s schedule and then also what feels right for the network down the road. Showtime itself is evolving and becoming more tied to Paramount+ — it remains to be seen how that will impact its schedule moving forward, but it’s something to start thinking about now.

Of course, we would love to dive back into this fictional New Orleans story … but also only if the story is right. This is not something that should continue solely for the sake of it happening.

When do you think we could see a Your Honor season 3 at Showtime?

