The Rookie season 5 finale spoilers: Someone gets shot!

In just a matter of weeks The Rookie season 5 finale is going to be here — so what can you expect to see from start to finish?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is that, per SpoilerTV, the title for this particular installment is “Under Siege.” Isn’t that a pretty clear indicator that there is going to be a lot of danger? We sure think so! Just look at the synopsis below, per the aforementioned website, if you want a little more information all about what’s coming:

After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants.

So who is shot? That’s of course the mystery at this point, but this will be far from the first time that we have seen a major character within this world in danger during the finale. Isn’t this almost a tradition in a bizarre way? We tend to think so at this point!

Ultimately, this entire story is going to be a reminder of just how dangerous it is to be in this particular division. Also, we have to wonder who these masked assailants truly are, what they want, and if there is some sort of personal reason why they are doing some of what they are. It wouldn’t be the first time, after all, that some character is going after Nolan, Chen, and some other officers. We’re still dealing with everything that Rosalind Dyer did in the past. (RIP, Annie Wersching.)

While there may not be an official season 6 renewal as of yet for The Rookie, we remain optimistic that it’s going to happen — with that in mind, we are preparing as though there will be a big cliffhanger at the end of the hour.

