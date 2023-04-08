The Rookie season 6: Is it renewed? What is ABC doing?

Are we going to be getting The Rookie season 6 on ABC? From one vantage point, it feels inevitable that Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast would be back. However, you then look at the landscape and are somewhat shocked to realize that nothing has been confirmed.

In a perfect world, our hope is that over the next week, prior to the show coming back hiatus, some more news will start to trickle in. We just thought it would be useful to map out further why this news has not broke as of yet.

1. Negotiations – Rest assured, these are already happening but do take a good bit of time in order to finalize. The longer that a series runs, the more complicated things can be. There are most likely discussions over episode counts, budgets, and a whole lot else.

2. Timing – Truthfully, ABC does not have to hurry along any announcement at this point and they are very much aware of that. So long as they can get some more information out before we get around to mid-May, they are going to be more than fine.

3. A decision on The Rookie: Feds – We personally tend to think that this is the real element that is slowing things down at the moment, as there is a chance to get both shows renewed at once and have a big reveal all about that. We don’t necessarily think that the Niecy Nash-Betts series is as close to a slam dunk as the original, but it feels likely. It’s important to remember that both of these series perform well in terms of DVR numbers and/or streaming.

Don’t be surprised…

If there is a huge cliffhanger at the end of the season 5 finale, remember that The Rookie has done this before. While we don’t think that it 100% has to do this in order to ensure that people keep watching, we also never thinks that it hurts. The more engagement you have, the better.

Are you feeling really good about the chances for The Rookie season 6?

Why do you think that the show has not been renewed as of yet? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

