Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC alongside The Rookie: Feds? We understand that ever since the start of the year, these shows have aired new episodes in tandem — and without question, it has proven to be a solid combination. Even though neither show has been renewed at the moment, we do think that there is at least a case for some cautious optimism at the moment.

As for whether or not there are going to be new installments coming in a few hours … well, that’s where we have to hand out the bad news. You won’t have a chance to see anything more tonight and, beyond just that, the same goes for next week, as well. Both of these shows, along with fellow Tuesday-night companion Will Trent, are going to be coming onto the network again on Tuesday, April 18. There are only a few episodes left before the finale, so let’s just hope that there is some great stuff coming from top to bottom.

So what can we say right now? Well, here’s the info we’ve got on the next episodes of both of these shows…

The Rookie season 5 episode 20 – There is no synopsis for this episode as of yet, but the promo last week signaled that you are going to see Bradford’s ex come back into the picture, albeit briefly. What does she want? That’s one big question. Another is how badly Randy is going to find a way to mess some things up as he re-enters the fold here as well.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 20 – The title for this episode is “I Am Many,” and we do have a synopsis here for more news all about what’s coming: “It’s a race against time as the Feds band together to stop death row inmate Foster and his cult following’s killing spree ahead of his execution. Meanwhile, as Cutty and Ruth’s relationship gets serious, Simone and Dina are forced to reconnect.”

In other words, there’s some good stuff coming up across the board here! Just be sure to watch or stream on Hulu after the fact — these are the ways to make sure we get more of both of these shows.

