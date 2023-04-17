Succession season 4 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Kill List’ in Norway

After what you see tonight on HBO, it makes all the sense in the world to be excited for Succession season 4 episode 5. So what lies ahead here?

Well, if you were following a lot of the press around the show in its production, then you may be aware that some filming took place in Norway. You could end up seeing a good chunk of that in this episode titled “Kill List.” This is going to be a big showcase for Alexander Skarsgard as Matsson, who is now the central adversary for the Roy family. After all, he’s not going to back off from buying Waystar Royco just because Logan is dead! The question is how much some of the siblings really want to do battle with him. They still, more than likely, are trying to figure out the best overall plan of attack.

Want to get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Succession season 4 episode 5 (“Kill List”) synopsis below:

After being summoned to Norway for a GoJo team-building retreat, Waystar’s old guard grows increasingly concerned over the trip’s true purpose. Later, when Matsson makes a play for ATN, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman consider whether to fight for Logan’s crown jewel.

By the end of this episode, we will be officially at the halfway point of the final season and that’s a hard thing to really ponder over. How will the story accelerate before the end? It’s hard to know if there can be a happy ending to this story, mostly because we’re not sure that most of these characters actually know how to be happy. It honestly feels like Shiv, Kendall, and Roman would all be happier being away from their father’s legacy, but they’re too much in the thick of things to realize it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

