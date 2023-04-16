Succession season 4 episode 4: Do Shiv & Tom have a future?

As we get ourselves prepared for Succession season 4 episode 4 on HBO tonight, is there still a chance for Shiv and Tom to be together?

On paper, you can look at this question and claim that the real idea for this is fundamentally absurd. Why would these two work together at all after all they’ve gone through? They’ve betrayed each other, lied, and also said a number of hurtful things that they would probably like to have back.

Of course, this is also where things do get a little bit crazy. As strange as it may seem, these two may also understand each other in a way that no one else does; also, Tom was there to comfort her on the ground last week following the death of Logan.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Snook indicated that she understands why audiences may be struggling with what to feel over these two and from our vantage point, we equally understand it. Why wouldn’t you be confused after what you’ve seen?

Yet, on some strange level, they may still be more suited for each other than any other person could be:

“It’s such a strange thing, I think, for audiences … Because they, in turns, really don’t like Tom and Shiv, and really don’t want them to be together, because they’re terrible together. But also they’re kind of the only people who would [each] work together, in a way.”

So in this weird way, maybe the two can work things out? Tom’s perspective on the world may be different after Logan’s death, given that he now feels like he’s lost a good bit of the power that he once had. Shiv is now more of a contender, but everything’s a mess and these characters are inching towards a great unknown.

We’re almost at the halfway point of this season, and it goes without saying that we really don’t want to see anything end.

What do you think is going to happen for Shiv and Tom as we move into Succession season 4 episode 4?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

