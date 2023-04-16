Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: Could Ted actually get fired?

As we get prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6, it is clear that we are getting into a pretty unusual place with the title character. AFC Richmond is on an extended losing streak, and you can see the frustrating starting to boil over with Rebecca. She loves Ted; however, she also has a responsibility to the club and also its fans.

This is the reason why, in this past episode, Higgins posed (quietly) an important hypothetical: Is Ted really the right man for the job anymore? Is there even the faintest chance that Coach Lasso is near the end of his run at AFC Richmond? This is not something that we want to think about, but it’s also something to think about. He’s clearly a wonderful leader, but is he the right guy for the job?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

From the start of the series, it has been clear that we aren’t exactly working with an expert of football X’s and O’s here. Ted has learned over time, but he didn’t grow up around the sport and this is not his area of expertise. With that in mind, you have to wonder more about where things will go moving forward with him — can he really make the team get that much better? We’ve speculated forever that the show could end with him going back to America to be with his son, but could there be another reason?

While this theory is out there, personally we don’t see Ted getting fired. It’s been clear from the start that he’s not a perfect football coach, so why exactly kick him out of Richmond now? That’s not the tone of the show. Instead, we see there being some sort of work being done to active improve the team, and also his methods.

Remember this: The biggest mistake we’ve actually seen him make as a coach was earlier this year, when he refused to acknowledge the stakes versus West Ham. Had he been more effective in that, he wouldn’t have needed Beard and Roy to work the team into a frenzy … causing that parade of red cards after the fact. He has to figure out how to channel all emotions, even some of the bad ones.

Related – Be sure to get a few more details on the next new episode of Ted Lasso, titled “Amsterdam”

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







