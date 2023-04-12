Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Success without Zava?

As we move into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, it feels like we are certainly moving into uncertain territory.

At the moment, it does feel fair to say the current state of things is bleak for AFC Richmond. Ever since their loss at the hands of West Ham, things have grown progressively worse. They are losing matches left and right, and that was before the impromptu decision by Zava to spend more time with his wife and his avocado farm.

Now, we are in a spot where the team has to move forward, but how do they do that? They are being outplayed, outmatched, and seemingly outcoached and we think that Ted on some level knows that. He has to find a different way to get them to believe and we imagine that this will be his primary focus moving forward.

Meanwhile, most of the future of the team is going to rely on one Jamie Tartt, who now has to step into the position of best player and potential leader. His early-morning training with Roy Kent needs to pay off, and everyone needs to be on the same page. They were able to get into the Premier League last season, and they can find a way to start winning some more matches now!

What the team needs

It may be, on some level, just finding a way to reduce all of their stress. You can sense that the pressure is weighing on every single player in different manners, and maybe this is, in part, what everyone hopes to get out of a trip to Amsterdam. It feels almost like in “Rainbow” where Isaac needed to discover the joy that came with playing again — maybe this is where some of that is going to happen all over again. (Or, at the very least we hope so.)

