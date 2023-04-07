Ted Lasso season 4: Hannah Waddingham still hoping

We don’t think it will come as much of a surprise that Hannah Waddingham wants there to be a Ted Lasso season 4 at Apple TV+. We tend to think that the most of the cast feels the same way! This is a show that changed the lives of most of its stars, and that of course includes the woman behind Rebecca.

Now, the real problem is having to deal with all the quotes that season 3 could be the final one. Apple TV+ has yet to confirm anything, but the writing is certainly on the wall in a lot of ways.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, here is some of what Waddingham had to say about the possible goodbye, and also her desire to stay in this world and being this character:

…[We] don’t know if it’s officially the end. It’s certainly the end of this three-season arc. That’s what I’m clinging onto because I can’t cope with an end. I can’t cope with not seeing what happens to Rebecca in the final analysis, or any of them, for that matter. But the thing is, I will always have these people in my life, undoubtedly. If this is the end, then I say goodbye to Rebecca, and of all the people that I don’t want to say goodbye to, it’s her.

How long will we be waiting to see news on season 4?

Well, we tend to think that a certain amount of patience is going to be required here, even if we don’t personally want that to be so. We’d love it more if we learned over the next few weeks if we’re going to get more, but we’ve felt for a while that this is going to be one of those things that everyone waits and sees exactly what Jason Sudeikis wants to do.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso and what is coming up next

Do you think we will get a Ted Lasso season 4, or potentially some sort of Rebecca spin-off show?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







