Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Ted and Nate’s future

As we prepare ourselves for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5, are we finally at a turning point when it comes to Ted and Nate?

Well, let’s explain it like this: For a significant chunk of the Apple TV+ series so far, we have seen time and time again situations where the title character has really tried to take the high road and not show any anger at all towards his former assistant coach. However, he is angry, and he has every right to be. He’s mocked him to the press, ripped up the Believe sign, and also said a number of super-harsh things directly to him.

We do think the scene with Ted and Michelle at the end of episode 4 is going to be a turning point when it comes to him expressing how he really feels. As Sassy so eloquently put it, he’s a mess — he does not allow other people to see what’s inside a lot of the time, and we really think that it was his own failure to show anger towards Nate that caused Beard and Roy to push Richmond to an extreme at halftime. If he had gone into that game in a more nuanced way, we tend to think the entire second half would have been different.

Now, we do think that Richmond and West Ham will meet again; however, we also tend to think that Ted and Nate are going to be seeing each other once more regardless. Nate may apologize for some of his words, whereas Ted may indicate just how badly he feels hurt by what’s been done in the past. Will Ted even be there to accept that apology? That is another question we have to think about now.

Coming off of this episode, we do at least think there’s more reason to think that Nate is capable of redemption than before — but whether or not he’ll fully get there is anyone’s guess.

What do you think we could see from Ted and Nate moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5?

