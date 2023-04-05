Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: Michelle and Ted’s talk…

We do think that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 contained a number of big moments that generated conversation, but the one between Michelle and Ted at the end may top some of the rest.

As fantastic as this entire season is, we do think that the writers have made a big mistake when it comes to what’s going on with the title character’s ex. Why is she with their therapist? It’s not about what the character does so much as the creative choice to do this. It feels too on-the-nose, and really like the show is trying to suggest that one person is more wrong than the other when in reality, all of this is more of a two-way street.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Here’s how we do interpret that conversation at the end: Ted vocalized exactly how he felt about the entire situation with Dr. Jacob. She didn’t say much in response, but did she need to? You can argue that if nothing else, he deserves an apology for not communicating with him that their son is going to be spending time with another man. This isn’t about her romantic choices as much as it is the decision as to who is spending time with Henry.

Now, the smile from Michelle after this conversation signified that perhaps, she is happy for him for speaking his mind and addressing some real anger. That’s something he clearly struggles with, really to the point where he didn’t do it towards Nate and perhaps cost the team the game. This is another part of Ted’s journey, one where he allows himself to feel more openly and shows off more sides of who he is.

Related – Check out some more news on Ted Lasso, including other discussion all about what could be coming up next

What did you think overall about the events of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 overall?

Do you think the show is taking some missteps when it comes to the Michelle story? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







