Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Signs’ of big trouble?

Want to learn a little bit more about Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5? You are going to be seeing “Signs” in just seven days!

Here is the biggest thing that we can say right now — things are going haywire for AFC Richmond. At one point, it seems like they are cruising towards the Premier League title. Then, everything is falling by the wayside. This is going to be a story of struggle, and we’re curious to see how everyone can get to the other side.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

With their season in a tailspin, Richmond try to right the ship against mighty Manchester City. Off the pitch, everyone faces their own setbacks.

Beyond just the stories that are ahead for some of these characters, here is another terrible thing to remember: We’re almost to the halfway point of this season. We’re going to be at that point in just a couple of weeks! It still remains to be seen if season 3 is going to be the final one and honestly, Apple TV+ may never announce that. They could be just hoping that Jason Sudeikis wants to do something more in the near future.

Remember with Man City…

We are talking here about a club that Richmond has a lot of history with. Jamie Tartt played for them briefly, and they are his father’s favorite club. Are we going to be seeing the return of that character to the show? If so, we just hope that Jamie has a really great game so that he can then stick it directly in his face. If there are some major struggles coming up, we want to see at least a few characters have some minor victories.

