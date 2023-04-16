Saturday Night Live spoofs Barbie Movie with American Girls trailer

We were waiting to see what Saturday Night Live was going to do in order to spoof the upcoming Barbie Movie … and then chose American Girl.

Ironically, this is actually the second time that we’ve seen something tied to American Girl this season, as we also had that creepy sketch with Travis Kelce earlier this season. Yet, this was featured a number of versions of the classic dolls … or at least ones based on them. The joke here was pretty simple: All of these girls actually went through terrible stuff. This was pretty darn different from whatever we got from the Barbie trailer. Honestly, we’re shocked that they didn’t go further with it.

Still, will this sketch be one of the more viral ones from this episode? We think so. Of course, with that being said it’s somewhat ironic that one of the biggest movies so far this year is one that hasn’t even come out yet — and it’s clear that the show couldn’t spoof the Super Mario Bros. Movie again since they’ve done that already.

There were a few laughs in the American Girls trailer, but we actually want to transition over to the fact that Margot Robbie should be considered a near-lock to host the premiere next season if she’s available. It actually wouldn’t be the first time she’d hosted a premiere episode, but that movie stands a chance to be one of the biggest of the summer if you go by metrics alone.

(Another bit of irony here is that her co-star Ryan Gosling has also been an SNL host before, so he is also a good candidate.)

For the record…

There have actually been American Girl movies that have come out in the past … but they weren’t trying to be anywhere near as edgy as the Barbie one is.

