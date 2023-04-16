Saturday Night Live cold open: The first warm day at Central Park

While some weeks as of late on Saturday Night Live have been pretty predictable insofar as a cold open goes, we didn’t think that this go-round. There was some legitimate uncertainty as to what the show would do, given that the Trump indictment has passed and we don’t think there was one singular event that dominated the headlines.

So what did the writers decide as a kick-off for the Ana de Armas episode? Well, with a sketch that is actually more evergreen and not so much about a current event. The setting was the first warm day of the year in Central Park, otherwise known as when a lot of the “characters” are out. We saw such people as the woman screaming on the phone as to her location, a guy with a clipboard “for a good cause,” and then also a grown man with a drone who was totally by himself.

Are all of these characters accurate for Central Park? As someone who hasn’t spent a lot of time in the place, we can’t say for sure … but it feels fairly accurate. The big probably is that this sketch, while moderately funny, didn’t exactly bring anything to the table that anyone out there is going to remember. There was no celebrity cameo or recurring character — instead, just variations on the wacky people who are in New York City. These jokes have been around the late-night circuit for decades, so nothing that we saw in here can be considered legitimately surprising at all.

Is this show better for these cold opens here and there? We’d say so, but only for the purpose of keeping us on our toes. We’re glad there wasn’t another Trump spoof this week, and doing anything political in general probably would have been forced.

Related – Did you know that Pete Davidson is hosting the next new episode of Saturday Night Live?

What did you think about tonight’s cold open on Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







