Saturday Night Live: Pete Davidson returning as host

Here is some Saturday Night Live news we certainly did not expect to get — Pete Davidson is already coming back to host!

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, you will see the comedian / former cast member return to Studio 8H on Saturday, May 6, a move designed to better promote his upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. This is somewhat of a shock since former cast members don’t tend to come back less than a year after they exit.

Also, let’s be honest for a moment here — we thought that Kate McKinnon would’ve been the first recently-departed star to come back, as she was clearly the breakout cast member of her generation.

Granted, Pete makes sense in terms of someone who is going to draw a lot of eyeballs. His Weekend Update appearances were especially memorable, and that is without even mentioning the discussion that he gets over his personal life. There may be some of this that is a point of frustration to Pete, but he’s also date a LOT of famous people and there is no denying that.

Are we still hoping for McKinnon to come back at some point? Sure, but we can’t deny that there is probably a lot of humor that is going to come courtesy of Davidson coming back to the show at this point? We know that he’s willing to make fun of himself and as someone who got his start in standup comedy, his monologue should be pretty great — that isn’t something that we really saw him have a chance to do at any point during his original time on the show. (Sure, he had his Update pieces, both those involved a lot of back-and-forth with one of the anchors.)

Related – Get some more news about the next new Saturday Night Live episode airing this weekend

What do you think about Pete Davidson returning to host Saturday Night Live so soon?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts, and also hopes for individual sketches, in the comments! We will have more on the future of the series in the near future.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







