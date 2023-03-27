Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon, Ana de Armas to host in April

Leading up to the return of Saturday Night Live to NBC this weekend, we’re very-much psyched to dive into future hosts! How can we not be when you are throwing a former cast member like molly Shannon into the mix?

So where should we start things off here? Well, let’s just remind you that this weekend, you will see Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson host for the first time, where she will be joined by musical guest Lil Yacthy. Now, let’s go beyond that for a moment.

April 8 – This is one that is really easy to be stoked about, as Shannon is making her SNL return to host for the second time. We’ve been advocating for a former cast member to come back for a good while, and we know that she has a number of iconic characters and bits she could reprise. Also, we tend to think that Molly’s return could inspire a few other people to come back, as well. This is what always makes shows like this really fun if you are more of an old-school fan. (The Jonas Brothers will be serving as the musical guest for this episode.)

April 15 – So what’s coming up here? Well, we’ve got some stuff to be stoked about in this spot! Ana de Armas will be hitting the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time, which makes some sense given that she is a recent Oscar nominee whose career continues to be on the rise. She will be joined by Karol G as musical guest.

Beyond these two, we do know that there are some other shows set for May, and we are very-much curious what is going to happen with those. We do know that there’s often a particularly big host set for the finale, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this season ends with a bang. Given all the cast turnover, we have been pleasantly surprised with what we have seen to date.

What do you think about Molly Shannon and Ana de Armas hosting Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







