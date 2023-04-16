Saturday Night Live return date: Pete Davidson returns!

Want to know the Saturday Night Live return date following tonight’s new episode? We’ve got that for you within, but also other great news, as well!

First and foremost, let’s talk the return date of Saturday, May 6. This is going to help set the stage for the finale later on in the month, and we do think that SNL does their best to get some big names close to the end of the season.

Now, you may have heard the news already about who is going to be the host for this episode — Pete Davidson. Are you surprised? Well, our reaction here is mixed. While we anticipated that we were going to see him on the show again at some point, but so soon after he first left?

Well, there is a legitimate reason why it is happening, and it has a thing or two to do with Pete having his Peacock show Bupkis premiering next month. The idea here is to do a little bit of cross-promotion, and it should be noted that executive producer Lorne Michaels is behind-the-scenes for both shows.

So what will the plan be after this episode?

Well, we tend to think that there are going to be three more the rest of the season, and that includes ones on May 13 and May 20. Hosts for those shows will be announced later on down the road.

The only thing we’re hoping with the finale in particular is that the folks at SNL choose someone who we are reasonably familiar with already. Basically, either a previous host or someone who seems like a natural fit. Travis Kelce was a bit of a pleasant surprise, but he was also an experiment. At the end of the season, we don’t really think it’s a good idea to go with experiments.

