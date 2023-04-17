We had a feeling that Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 was going to end in some sort of shocking way — didn’t it have to?

After all, remember this — the events of this episode set the stage for episode 10, the last one before a substantial hiatus or the midseason finale. (Call this whatever it is you want.) The most important thing is that we do now know just how dangerous a situation Thomas Magnum and his friends are really in, one where they are being hunted until their last breath.

As a matter of fact, this hunt is now officially accruing a lot of collateral damage, and that includes Detective Childs. After he discovered the weapon containers and the photos proving that Magnum was being tailed, he placed a call to Thomas. Soon after, the house he was in detonated. While we never technically saw Childs’ dead body, it is hard to imagine that he would make it out of there alive.

We have wondered over the past few weeks in general how this character would stay put on the series. After all, remember that Childs was brought in mostly to give the HPD a presence on the show when Detective Katsumoto did not have his badge. That changed recently, and now he can be on the job again. Of course, there were other ways in which Michael Rady’s character could have left the series, but clearly the idea here was to have your jaw on the ground. It is a big cliffhanger, and a reminder that no one is safe.

Of course, all of this is without even mentioning what happened at the end of the episode when it comes to TC! That is yet another thing that you have to worry about for the time being.

What did you think about Magnum PI season 5 episode 9, and do you think that Childs is dead?

