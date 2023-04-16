Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: The fall schedule uncertainty

Are you going to be seeing Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 arrive on NBC at some point this fall — or, is it far too early to be saying for sure?

It goes without saying here, of course, that we want the second half of the Jay Hernandez series back at that point, especially since that is what has been reported already. However, we already recognize that such an idea is not guaranteed, and while we’ll likely know if it’s going to happen at the network’s upfront presentation next month, even that can’t be solidified.

So what is going on here? Well, to put it in blunt terms, this is not going to be your ordinary upfront season unless a deal with a WGA is worked out that prevents a writers’ strike. If this happens, it makes it significantly more uncertain as to what’s going to happen with a number of scripted shows. It’s certainly possible that this could actually delay certain networks releasing their fall schedules.

When it comes to Magnum PI, the good thing is that it has less to worry about when it comes to a strike interrupting production. Filming for season 5 is officially complete! This means that NBC could have episodes ready to go for it this fall no matter what, and the only question is whether they will want to announce it in the near future. There’s a chance that show gets used to replace another one that has been delayed; or, it could shift to Friday night, where it previously aired back on CBS.

If we do get more of Magnum and Higgins this fall, it’s certainly not going to be on Sundays — blame the NFL for that.

Could the remaining episodes air this summer?

In theory sure, but in doing this, they would be making it so much harder for it to generate good ratings. Unless it is airing after America’s Got Talent or some other obvious hit, there just aren’t too many other good lead-ins over these months; also, in general there are fewer viewers around.

Related – Jay Hernandez talks the future of Magnum PI

When do you think we’ll see the second half of Magnum PI season 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for a handful of other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







