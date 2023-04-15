Magnum PI season 6: Jay Hernandez on potential renewal

Following the end of Magnum PI season 5 filming, where do things stand in regards to a season 6? Let’s just say that there is a certain measure of hope out there, and of course we’re very-much grateful to have it!

Last night, the cast and producers for the NBC show took part in the annual Sunset on the Beach event in order to properly celebrate season 5 with the fans — this has been a big tradition in Hawaii dating all the way back to CBS’ version of Hawaii Five-0, and it is a reminder of the close relationship the series has to the islands and the people who live and work there.

While the event included a screening of this weekend’s episode, there was of course some talk about the future — while nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it does seem as though some key players are hopeful!

Take series star Jay Hernandez for a moment. At one point during the event, he indicated that they would find out “soon” about whether or not there is more of the show coming. (We know that some other people involved in the show have expressed optimism in the past.) How soon is “soon”? Well, that’s a good question in its own right, and we wish that there was some super-clear answer that we had to it at the moment. This is a fairly relative term, but this is where we’re going to throw out something we have mentioned in the past.

Will we learn more earlier than some would expect?

Don’t be surprised. While we know that it’s easy to sit here and say that we’ll learn about season 6 after season 5 airs, that may not be until the end of the year or even later! If Magnum PI wants to keep the same production schedule that they had for season 5, they need to have news significantly earlier than that! Don’t be shocked if something more gets announced over the late spring / early summer; that way, the cast and crew can be shooting again in the fall.

Could the start of filming be delayed? It’s possible, especially if season 6 is shorter for whatever reason … but a certain measure of continuity is important for the cast and crew. Remember — this is their actual employment! We all want stability with our jobs.

