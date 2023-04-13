Magnum PI season 5 episode 9: The Magnum, Higgins ‘proposal’…

As so many of you know at this point, we are going to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 in just a matter of days! We’ve been waiting a while to see “Out of Sight, Out of Mind” for a good while now, and this one is notable on many fronts.

So where should we start? First and foremost, this is an installment directed by Jay Hernandez, and it is also the second-to-last one before an extended hiatus. What we’re trying to say is that we imagine that the show is going to deliver some important stuff … but is a Magnum – Higgins proposal going to be a top moment?

If you’ve seen the previews suggesting that some sort of super-romantic moment is coming, then you may have also seen our speculation that this is either a dream or some sort of other vision. Well, there is now a new sneak peek out there via TVLine that sends us further down that path. Every single part of this, at first will make Miggy ‘shippers hearts go a-flutter, at least until Thomas opens up the ring box and there is a bullet inside. Then, a pool of blood suddenly appears through his shirt.

So why is Higgins thinking about this, provided that it really is a dream? That’s something we’ll have to wait and see on. We know entering this episode that she is going to be going undercover at a psychiatric facility, so it is possible there is something going on there that is causing her to hallucinate. In general, she also deeply cares for Magnum so this could be a manifestation of one of her worst fears. A big theme of Magnum PI is chosen family, so anything that would lead to losing a part of this ohana would serve as a reason to panic.

Luckily, we’re going to get an answer soon enough.

Should we get a real proposal soon?

Define “soon.” While we hope it happens eventually, it feels a little bit early right now. Remember, it was only episodes ago that the rest of the ohana learned that they were dating! We’re fine savoring the relationship as-is for now.

